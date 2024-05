Sellner successfully appealed against entry ban

Ban should apply for three years

The background to this is that Sellner had spoken about so-called remigration at a meeting of radical right-wingers in a villa in Potsdam in November 2023. By this, the 35-year-old activist means that people with a migration background must leave the country en masse, even if they have a German passport. The meeting was attended by several AfD members as well as CDU politicians and members of the conservative Werteunion.