Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Reading fodder

Beate Maxian: Dancing on a murderous dance floor

Nachrichten
01.06.2024 17:00

Her Vienna crime novels have made Beate Maxian a bestselling author in Austria. The brand new 14th case presents her inquisitive investigator with almost unsolvable puzzles - the idea came to Maxian during an escape game. The celebrity highlight of the year proves to be a thrilling setting: the Opera Ball.

comment0 Kommentare

The whole of Vienna is in opera ball fever - when an idolized actress collapses lifeless. Curious journalist Sara Pauli is on the scene and immediately has her first clues.

This is how the new crime thriller "Death at the Opera Ball" (€14, Goldmann) by Beate Maxian begins. The author, who lives on Lake Attersee, admits in the "Krone" talk that she herself has a lot in common with the main character in her popular crime novels.

"Krone": What was the trigger for the story?
Beate Maxian: I played an escape game with my children. You have to solve a puzzle to progress through the game. That's when I came up with the basic idea: Sarah Pauli is drawn into the case because someone sends her a riddle. If she solves it, she saves a human life. If she doesn't solve it, a person dies.

(Bild: Goldmann)
(Bild: Goldmann)

Canyou tell us what you have in common with the main character in your crime novels?
A love of animals, a passion for good food and good wine. Sarah Pauli is also a very empathetic woman - and so am I.

Have you ever been to the Opera Ball?
No, but I did a lot of research by watching hours of ORF coverage and interviewing people who had already been there. I took a guided tour of the opera and much more.

What about film adaptations of your successful Vienna crime thrillers?
The series has been optioned three times - so far nothing has come of it.

Are you still nervous when a new book of yours is published?
It's always exciting for me, no matter how many books I've already published.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf