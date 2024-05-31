Tyrolean rural youth
“Kuhle Milch” collects money for children in need
The Tiroler Jungbauernschaft is setting an example for regional products and social commitment on World Milk Day. The design of Tirol Milch will be changed in June and July and will include a donation option.
Where it says 'Tirol Milch' on it, it's 100% Tyrolean milk inside," explain the young farmers during the presentation of their new project. What about milk in Tirol? 63,000 Tyrolean dairy cows produce an average of 6580 liters of milk per year on 7900 part-time farms and 7400 full-time farms. This gives a total of 414,540,000 liters of milk per year in Tyrol. With 771,304 Tyroleans, that would be 537.45 liters per year for every Tyrolean, or one and a half liters per day (!) - not only in milk form, of course, but also in cheese, yoghurt and so on. Quite a lot of regional calcium!
To mark World Milk Day today, June 1 (see also pages 14/15), around 200 local groups of the Tiroler Jungbauernschaft/Landjugend are setting an example for regional agriculture and social commitment.
More appreciation for regional food
With the project "Kuhle Milch - Regional thinking, give the future!", the young farmers' association not only wants to strengthen the appreciation for regional food, but also promote community and solidarity within society. The project includes information boards and banners in June and July, as well as a special design for Tirol Milch milk bottles with the option to donate via QR code or IBAN.
The donations go towards two projects: "forKIDSTirol", which supports disadvantaged children in the region, and "Farmers for Farmers Austria", an initiative to support farming families in need.
No farmer wants to get rich, but you have to be able to make a living from it.
Landesobmann Christoph Pirnbacher
With their campaign, the young farmers also want to draw attention to the milk price. "No farmer wants to get rich," says regional chairman Christoph Pirnbacher, "but you have to be able to make a living from it. If you buy local produce, it costs one person eight to ten euros more per year."
Changes bring opportunities
In Tyrol, a great deal of value is placed on sustainability and quality. The geographical conditions make a focus on livestock farming essential. Nevertheless, we are aware that people's diets and the climate are changing - a challenge, but also an opportunity.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
