“Kuhle Milch” collects money for children in need

Where it says 'Tirol Milch' on it, it's 100% Tyrolean milk inside," explain the young farmers during the presentation of their new project. What about milk in Tirol? 63,000 Tyrolean dairy cows produce an average of 6580 liters of milk per year on 7900 part-time farms and 7400 full-time farms. This gives a total of 414,540,000 liters of milk per year in Tyrol. With 771,304 Tyroleans, that would be 537.45 liters per year for every Tyrolean, or one and a half liters per day (!) - not only in milk form, of course, but also in cheese, yoghurt and so on. Quite a lot of regional calcium!