Track remains

“Do not destroy” railroad history

Nachrichten
01.06.2024 11:00

Green light for a future project. The Ötscherland Express will continue to run on the historic mountain route of the Ybbstalbahn. The course for this is set in St. Pölten.

The times when branch lines were closed seem to be over. Around 2010, the then ÖVP state councillor for transport quickly earned the nickname "closing state councillor". As reported, the current FPÖ State Councillor for Transport wants to break new ground with the Ötscherland Express. Provincial deputy Udo Landbauer: "The Ötscherland Express is a historical jewel. The Ybbstalbahn mountain line combines nostalgia and tradition and is also one of the most scenic railroad lines in Austria. Our goal is a renovation concept that creates a perspective to offer families and tourists a unique rail experience between Lunz am See and Kienberg-Gaming."

We are working on a sensible solution with the clear aim of ensuring the best result for the region and its guests.

Verkehrslandesrat Udo Landbauer (FPÖ)

At the same time, intensive talks are being held with representatives of the region, the operators' associations and the mayors. "The question is not cycle path or railroad. And it certainly shouldn't be about playing one off against the other. We are working on a sensible solution with the clear aim of ensuring the best result for the region. This also means not simply abandoning and destroying a railroad line with 125 years of history.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Lukas Lusetzky
Lukas Lusetzky
