Forum Stadtpark Graz
Winking tips for human breeding grounds
There are too many people and too little space for small birds on the Mur. So what could be more obvious than to encourage people to transform themselves into breeding grounds for the little birds. The Danube Transformation Agency for Agency - DTAFA provides tips for this in the current exhibition at the Graz Forum Stadtpark.
With make-up, upholstery in camouflage colors or complicated gadgets, you can transform yourself into a breeding ground for the little ringed plover at the Forum Stadtpark in Graz. It goes without saying that the instructions are not entirely humor-free, despite the serious subject matter.
For some time now, the Danube Transformation Agency for Agency - DTAFA (Solmaz Farhang, Alexandra Fruhstorfer, Ege Kökel and Lena Violetta Leitner) has seen its task as mediating between the species. With the exhibition "How to become an island - The Bootcamp" curated by Markus Waitschacher at the Forum Stadtpark in Graz, they are very serious in their desire to create a balance between humans and birds. The suggestions on how to achieve this are not.
Cushions and torture devices
For example, cushions of different sizes are intended to promote the immobility that makes an ideal breeding place. Using equipment reminiscent of a torture device, you can also get used to a rather uncomfortable position on the riverbank. Make-up and glue can be used to attach small nests to the body and even a karaoke show raises awareness of the birds' needs.
As humorous as all this is, it draws attention to the increasingly endangered habitat of the little ringed plover and vehemently calls for sensitivity in dealing with nature. The exhibition can only be seen until June 7.
