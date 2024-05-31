Winking tips for human breeding grounds

For some time now, the Danube Transformation Agency for Agency - DTAFA (Solmaz Farhang, Alexandra Fruhstorfer, Ege Kökel and Lena Violetta Leitner) has seen its task as mediating between the species. With the exhibition "How to become an island - The Bootcamp" curated by Markus Waitschacher at the Forum Stadtpark in Graz, they are very serious in their desire to create a balance between humans and birds. The suggestions on how to achieve this are not.