From bullying victim to celebrated champion
At the age of nine, he was "the little fat one" and was bullied. At 19, he is the Austrian football champion, a member of the junior national squad and has graduated from high school in the USA. Kevin Stanisi made a decision for life ten years ago.
Kevin, who was just nine years old at the time, had to wait over an hour before it was his turn to try out for the Dragons football team. "I almost turned back," he says today.
Back then, he was still "the little fat one who was bullied by everyone. I don't know where I would be today if I hadn't discovered football. The fact that I didn't turn around and go home was probably the most important decision of my life." And a very good one.
Because today, at just 19 years old, Kevin can already call himself Austrian Bowl Champion. In 2022 he was still involved as a waterboy, and in 2023 he finally took to the field as a running back.
Today's semi-final of the Central European Football League (CEFL) in Thonon-les-Bains on Lake Geneva in France will be his first appearance for the Dragons this season. Just a few days ago, he returned from the USA, where he completed his education at Linsly High School in West Virginia: "It was almost like a movie, with throwing hats in the air and all that stuff."
But Kevin is far from finished with the USA. He has a concrete plan: "Find a junior college, then a Division I college and then I want to go to the NFL." He proved that he can follow through with his plans, not least with his physical metamorphosis, which he achieved through iron discipline when it came to diet and training. Stanisi is also in the red-white-red national squad for the Junior World Championships in Canada in June. Another milestone.
