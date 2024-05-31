A long way to the inflation target of 2 percent

One of the highest inflation rates in Europe

Baumgartner expects inflation to fall further in the coming months. "At the end of the year, there should be a two before the decimal point," says the economist. However, there is still a long way to go before the central bank target of 2.0 percent is reached. According to Wifo, this is unlikely to happen before the end of 2025 or early 2026 at the earliest.