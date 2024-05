Cycling boom helps protect the climate

The fact that Vorarlberg is a cycling state is also shown by the fact that eight out of ten households own a roadworthy bike. The enthusiasm for cycling can be explained not least by the fact that distances in the state are generally very short: Every third everyday journey is shorter than two and a half kilometers, six out of ten everyday journeys are shorter than five kilometers and three quarters are shorter than ten kilometers, as a recent analysis by Verkehrsclub Österreich (VCÖ) shows.