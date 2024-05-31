Former world champion arrives
Big bang! Jerome Boateng joins LASK
LASK have secured the services of former world champion Jerome Boateng. The German central defender last played for relegated Serie A side US Salernitana. In his long career, he has already played for Manchester City, Olympique Lyon and won the Champions League with Bayern Munich. The 35-year-old has signed a contract with the Linz club until 2026 and will become the new head of defense.
The ink is dry, announces LASK on X, causing a sporting sensation. As can be seen in the accompanying photo, the Linzers have snapped up none other than former German world champion Jerome Boateng.
The former Bayern defender has signed a contract until 2026 and will act as the team's defensive boss in future. With his experience - he is a two-time Champions League winner and nine-time German champion - he will also help the team off the pitch.
Had many other offers
"I'm looking forward to my time at LASK with great anticipation. The people in charge have made a huge effort to get me on board and have made it clear to me from the start that they really want me to join them on their chosen path," said Boateng in an initial statement. He had received numerous offers, but deliberately chose LASK because he was completely convinced by the sporting path, the idea and the vision of the club.
"The club has built something great in recent years, and I would now like to use my experience to help LASK take the next steps. I'm full of drive and will do everything I can to be as successful as possible together with LASK," said Boateng.
"Absolute madness"
"We are incredibly happy and proud that we have been able to win over an absolute figurehead in international soccer in Jerome Boateng," commented Managing Director Sport Radovan Vujanovic on the coup and continued: "With his footballing class and his unparalleled experience, he is not only an enormous asset for us, but also for Austrian soccer as a whole."
"It's absolutely amazing and unbelievable that we were able to bring such an internationally sought-after exceptional player and model athlete to LASK in Jerome Boateng," said LASK CEO Siegmund Gruber.
Boateng, who previously played for Manchester City, played for Bayern Munich for ten years from 2011 and celebrated numerous successes as a teammate of David Alaba. In 2021, he moved to Olympique Lyon for two seasons before joining Salerno in February. The 1.92-meter man played 76 games for the German national team, the last in autumn 2018.
Away from the sporting stage, Boateng has recently caused quite a stir with his private life. This summer, for example, the professional footballer is once again facing the Munich district court over allegations of violence by his ex-girlfriend.
