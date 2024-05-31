Big bang! Jerome Boateng joins LASK

Had many other offers

"I'm looking forward to my time at LASK with great anticipation. The people in charge have made a huge effort to get me on board and have made it clear to me from the start that they really want me to join them on their chosen path," said Boateng in an initial statement. He had received numerous offers, but deliberately chose LASK because he was completely convinced by the sporting path, the idea and the vision of the club.