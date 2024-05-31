Lugner's big day
What he had to do before the wedding
He has longed for it for a long time and now, in Simone Reiländer, he has finally found love. The wedding takes place on Saturday (see video above). But anyone who thinks everything has been wrapped up for a long time is mistaken ...
Early in the morning and visibly stressed, we reached Richard Lugner. He was giving interviews from the car, could already be heard on the radio early in the morning and yet he still had so much to do that day. "I'm just on my way to pick up the cutaway (cutaway, formal suit, similar to a tailcoat). And I'll pick up the bridal bouquet too!"
He wants to give his wife-to-be the flowers on the day of the wedding and before she leaves. As they are sleeping in separate beds and rooms anyway, they will also spend the night in the same house. Armed with the bridal bouquet, Simone "Bienchen" Reiländer will then drive to the Grand Hotel, "to the suite where we will also spend the night", Lugner proudly explained.
Several camera crews and - of course - her wedding dress await her here. Immaculately dressed, she then heads to the town hall, where her first and "Mörtel's" sixth marriage is to take place at 2 pm.
Fetching the bridal bouquet for the last time
After being out of the office for a week and a half, as he told us, he also made a short trip to Lugner City. He recently found relatively little time for this during the wedding preparations. He also wants to show his best and smartest side in the town hall: one of the last official acts before June 1st was a visit to the hairdresser. Despite all the stresses and strains, the couple are not nervous or excited. They simply "don't have time" for that.
With flowers in his hand and a fresh wave on his head, he is looking forward to tomorrow - because "this time it will last", the building tycoon promises.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.