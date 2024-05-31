Vorteilswelt
Lugner's big day

What he had to do before the wedding

Nachrichten
31.05.2024 20:00

He has longed for it for a long time and now, in Simone Reiländer, he has finally found love. The wedding takes place on Saturday (see video above). But anyone who thinks everything has been wrapped up for a long time is mistaken ...

Early in the morning and visibly stressed, we reached Richard Lugner. He was giving interviews from the car, could already be heard on the radio early in the morning and yet he still had so much to do that day. "I'm just on my way to pick up the cutaway (cutaway, formal suit, similar to a tailcoat). And I'll pick up the bridal bouquet too!"

Simone Reiländer and Richard Lugner
Simone Reiländer and Richard Lugner
(Bild: Reinhard Holl)

He wants to give his wife-to-be the flowers on the day of the wedding and before she leaves. As they are sleeping in separate beds and rooms anyway, they will also spend the night in the same house. Armed with the bridal bouquet, Simone "Bienchen" Reiländer will then drive to the Grand Hotel, "to the suite where we will also spend the night", Lugner proudly explained.

Last week, "Bienchen" was allowed to choose the jewelry for her dress. Even though her fiancé could only muster a little interest in this, he naturally shook her hand as she tried on the expensive pieces.
Last week, "Bienchen" was allowed to choose the jewelry for her dress. Even though her fiancé could only muster a little interest in this, he naturally shook her hand as she tried on the expensive pieces.
(Bild: Andreas Tischler / Vienna Press)

Several camera crews and - of course - her wedding dress await her here. Immaculately dressed, she then heads to the town hall, where her first and "Mörtel's" sixth marriage is to take place at 2 pm.

Fetching the bridal bouquet for the last time
After being out of the office for a week and a half, as he told us, he also made a short trip to Lugner City. He recently found relatively little time for this during the wedding preparations. He also wants to show his best and smartest side in the town hall: one of the last official acts before June 1st was a visit to the hairdresser. Despite all the stresses and strains, the couple are not nervous or excited. They simply "don't have time" for that.

With flowers in his hand and a fresh wave on his head, he is looking forward to tomorrow - because "this time it will last", the building tycoon promises.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Maria Eberhöfer
Maria Eberhöfer
