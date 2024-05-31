Ex-BVB striker: “Then he went off on me”

According to the striker, he was visiting his sick mother in France at the time. This had been discussed with Arteta. However, he returned to London a day late. "When I got back, the coach finished his meeting, grabbed me and went off on me. He shouted at me like I was crazy and said: 'You stabbed me in the back. You can't do that to me in the times we're going through,'" said Aubameyang. His contract was eventually terminated. This was followed by spells at FC Barcelona and Chelsea London. The 34-year-old now plays for Olympique Marseille.