Most beautiful hiking routes
Pristine diversity in the Montafon “Vergalden”
Only a few paths lead into the "Vergalden". The mountain valley is only partially developed and its steep slopes provide an ideal habitat for alpine wildlife.
The numerous plant species: "Blue bellflowers alternate with red and white orchids, yellow and orange-red hawkweeds with tufts of alpine anemone. Arnica, piglet weed, lady's mantle, yellow-flowering cinquefoil and the bright red flowers of the pendulous alpine rose complete the picture."
The steep slopes of the Vergalda Valley are swept by avalanches in winter, which is why there is no high forest. Instead, green alder scrub and dwarf shrub heaths thrive, creating an ideal habitat for black grouse and other mountain birds.
Facts and figures
Type: leisurely hike
Duration: around two and a half hours
Ascent: a good 400 meters in altitude
Starting point: Schafbergbahn parking lot, Gargellen
Equipment: hiking boots with good tread soles, clothing suitable for the weather, sun protection, daypack with drink, snack and binoculars
Refreshments: at the Alpe Vergalda from around mid-June (depending on the weather), there are other options in Gargellen
Note: stay on the marked paths, dogs must be kept on a lead due to other animals
Public transportation: Bus line 670 from Schurns train station
Do not disturb the flora and fauna
A hiking and goods trail leads from the village of Gargellen to Alpe Vergalda. This used to be one of the largest cow pastures in the region and is still farmed in the summer months. Anyone undertaking a hike in the Vergalda Valley is advised to stay on the designated paths in order to disturb the flora and fauna as little as possible. It is worth packing your binoculars, as there is a good chance that you will spot one or two of the valley's animal inhabitants on the mountain slopes.
From the parking lot at the Schafbergbahn cable car, you first walk along the road and through the district of Vergalda. From there, follow the signs along a meadow path to the valley entrance. The hiking trail along the Vergalda stream is still impassable in places due to avalanche debris cones, which is why you follow the goods trail that runs parallel a few meters above the torrent. The gentle ascent to the Alpe covers a good 400 meters in altitude.
Fauna
The sky-blue leaf beetle belongs to the leaf beetle family and is between 6.5 and 9 millimetres long. The wings are variably colored and usually have a metallic sheen. The color spectrum ranges from blue, blue-violet, blue-black to copper-green. The antennae and legs are the same color as the body. The sky-blue leaf beetle is native to Central and Southern Europe. The species develops on mint species and colonizes damp mountain meadows, stream banks and forest edges and can be found in mountain and foothill areas.
The last section of the route up to the alpine buildings is still partly covered in snow. So it is hardly surprising that spring crocuses are still sprouting in droves on the apery, soggy patches. These plants belong to the iris family and in some places already bloom in late winter.
In the lowlands, these heralds of spring are already past their flowering period, but in the high mountain valley this has been postponed by a few weeks due to the snow and so you can still discover both crocuses and yellow stars along the path (see fact box).
Botany
Yellowstar species are small or fairly small, perennial herbaceous plants and belong to the lily family. The leaves are linear to lanceolate and rather flat. The flowers are usually golden yellow to yellow-green in color, only rarely do they have a different color. Pollinators are small flies, beetles and bees. During the summer months, this early bloomer rests in the ground as a bulb and is therefore not visible. The forest yellow aster is found in deciduous forests, riparian forests, bushes, at the edge of streams and in meadows. It grows on moist, nutrient-rich gauze soils, especially over limestone and up to the montane altitude level.
Own products such as "Montafoner Sura Kees"
The Alpe Vergalda lies at over 1800 meters above sea level. Dairy cows, young cattle and pigs spend the summer there from mid-June to the beginning of September, depending on the weather. During the summer months, the alp is also a popular stop-off point for hikers. Montafon Sura Kees, alpine butter and semi-hard cheese are produced here.
At present, however, the area still seems quite isolated. Return to Gragellen via the same route. Back at the entrance to the Vergalda Valley, there is an idyllic place to sit by the stream and take a final break.
