Pristine diversity in the Montafon “Vergalden”

Do not disturb the flora and fauna

A hiking and goods trail leads from the village of Gargellen to Alpe Vergalda. This used to be one of the largest cow pastures in the region and is still farmed in the summer months. Anyone undertaking a hike in the Vergalda Valley is advised to stay on the designated paths in order to disturb the flora and fauna as little as possible. It is worth packing your binoculars, as there is a good chance that you will spot one or two of the valley's animal inhabitants on the mountain slopes.