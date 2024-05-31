Campaigning in prison? Trump would not be the first

The campaign team of Trump's political opponent, incumbent Joe Biden, also called on his supporters to whip out their credit cards. "Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president," wrote the Democrat's team. Trump will probably collect record amounts of donations because of the conviction and can then spend this money on the election campaign. "If you've been waiting for the perfect time to make your first donation to Joe Biden's re-election campaign, today is the day," it continued.