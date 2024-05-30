Vorteilswelt
Ofner at the French Open

No break! Wonder bag awaits after crazy marathon

Nachrichten
30.05.2024 21:55

3:35 hours in round one, 4:12 hours for his second marathon feat on Thursday, the 3:6, 3:6, 6:4, 7:5, 7:6 over world number 20 Sebastian Baez. But Austria's best tennis player doesn't have a day off. He already has to play Corentin Moutet in round three on Friday and thus perhaps also against the French fans. "He's a miracle bag, anything can happen with him," Ofner knows.

After the match, a quick ice bath and an urgent protein recharge. First a shake, then salmon with rice and a Coke. This is how Ofner regained his energy after the 4:12-hour thriller against Sebastian Baez, appearing relaxed and relieved afterwards. "That was a really good match. At times during the rallies we played, I thought to myself: Poah, that's crazy."

Ofner once again proved to be mentally very strong and extremely fit in the 3:6, 3:6, 6:4, 7:5, 7:6. The crux of the matter was probably winning the third set, in which he played with more variety and aggression. "I noticed that it was getting to him, he started to make mistakes and gave me a lot of points. So I thought I'd have a look at him."

So the Styrian took the fourth set and was in the decider. And a lot can happen in a single round. In Australian against Thanasi Kokkinakis he had been a bit unlucky, this time his clear strategy was: rallies. Despite all the fatigue. "The match was already so long, but I realized he was even more exhausted than me. So I thought a few long rallies wouldn't matter any more." The recipe worked, although Ofner paid for it with cramps.

"That's quite strange"
He finds it bad that he has to play again on Friday and has no rest day after two five-set matches. "I find that strange at a Grand Slam." His next opponent is Corentin Moutet, who defeated Günter Bresnik's protégé Alexander Shevchenko 6:4, 6:2, 0:6, 6:3. This means that Ofner will be facing a local hero and lefty in his fourth match after 11 on Court Simonne Mathieu, the third largest court in the complex. "That can be really unpleasant with the fans," Ofner knows, but takes it in his stride, like everything else: "I've never experienced anything like it, that would actually be fun."

If Ofner manages to get really fit again with the help of a physiotherapist, he can expect to have a good chance against the world number 79. Because one thing is clear: the Austrian is definitely the stronger of the two mentally. Moutet is known on the tour for his outbursts and destroyed rackets.

