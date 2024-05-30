Ofner at the French Open
No break! Wonder bag awaits after crazy marathon
3:35 hours in round one, 4:12 hours for his second marathon feat on Thursday, the 3:6, 3:6, 6:4, 7:5, 7:6 over world number 20 Sebastian Baez. But Austria's best tennis player doesn't have a day off. He already has to play Corentin Moutet in round three on Friday and thus perhaps also against the French fans. "He's a miracle bag, anything can happen with him," Ofner knows.
After the match, a quick ice bath and an urgent protein recharge. First a shake, then salmon with rice and a Coke. This is how Ofner regained his energy after the 4:12-hour thriller against Sebastian Baez, appearing relaxed and relieved afterwards. "That was a really good match. At times during the rallies we played, I thought to myself: Poah, that's crazy."
Ofner once again proved to be mentally very strong and extremely fit in the 3:6, 3:6, 6:4, 7:5, 7:6. The crux of the matter was probably winning the third set, in which he played with more variety and aggression. "I noticed that it was getting to him, he started to make mistakes and gave me a lot of points. So I thought I'd have a look at him."
So the Styrian took the fourth set and was in the decider. And a lot can happen in a single round. In Australian against Thanasi Kokkinakis he had been a bit unlucky, this time his clear strategy was: rallies. Despite all the fatigue. "The match was already so long, but I realized he was even more exhausted than me. So I thought a few long rallies wouldn't matter any more." The recipe worked, although Ofner paid for it with cramps.
"That's quite strange"
He finds it bad that he has to play again on Friday and has no rest day after two five-set matches. "I find that strange at a Grand Slam." His next opponent is Corentin Moutet, who defeated Günter Bresnik's protégé Alexander Shevchenko 6:4, 6:2, 0:6, 6:3. This means that Ofner will be facing a local hero and lefty in his fourth match after 11 on Court Simonne Mathieu, the third largest court in the complex. "That can be really unpleasant with the fans," Ofner knows, but takes it in his stride, like everything else: "I've never experienced anything like it, that would actually be fun."
If Ofner manages to get really fit again with the help of a physiotherapist, he can expect to have a good chance against the world number 79. Because one thing is clear: the Austrian is definitely the stronger of the two mentally. Moutet is known on the tour for his outbursts and destroyed rackets.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.