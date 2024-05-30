No break! Wonder bag awaits after crazy marathon

"That's quite strange"

He finds it bad that he has to play again on Friday and has no rest day after two five-set matches. "I find that strange at a Grand Slam." His next opponent is Corentin Moutet, who defeated Günter Bresnik's protégé Alexander Shevchenko 6:4, 6:2, 0:6, 6:3. This means that Ofner will be facing a local hero and lefty in his fourth match after 11 on Court Simonne Mathieu, the third largest court in the complex. "That can be really unpleasant with the fans," Ofner knows, but takes it in his stride, like everything else: "I've never experienced anything like it, that would actually be fun."