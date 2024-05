Flames in a restaurant in the Gries district of Graz

A passer-by proved to be a savior at the right moment on Thursday night: the 28-year-old noticed a fire in a pub in the Gries district of Graz as she passed by. She quickly stopped a passing patrol and raised the alarm. The police officers quickly called the fire department.

Hot ash as the cause of the fire

The fire brigade was able to put out the fire, which was probably caused by ashes emptied into a dustbin. Fortunately, the restaurant was closed at the time - no one was injured. The amount of property damage is not yet known.