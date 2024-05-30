"She's feeling much better"
Good news from Princess Kate: an anonymous source has now revealed that Prince William's wife, who is suffering from cancer, has reached a "turning point" in her treatment.
In March, Princess Kate made her cancer public and explained that she was undergoing precautionary chemotherapy. Her recovery and her family are currently her top priority, said the mother-of-three in her moving video message.
Trips with the family
Since then, Royal fans have been asking how Kate is doing. The palace has been just as mum on the subject as Prince William himself. At the beginning of the week, there was finally some positive news: As the Daily Mail reported, Kate has been out and about with Prince William and their three children more frequently in recent weeks.
"She's actually feeling better"
And a friend of the family has now revealed further details about Kate's state of health in an interview with Vanity Fair journalist and royal expert Katie Nicholl.
"It's a great relief that she's tolerating the medication and is actually getting better," he explained. And even went so far as to describe the Princess of Wales' current improvement as a "turning point" in her treatment.
At the same time, the family friend made no secret of the fact that the last few weeks have been "a very challenging and worrying time" for the whole family.
However, Kate has been able to rely completely on Prince William, who has never left her side and has "had her back".
"There is no timetable"
Despite all the positive news, Royal fans will probably have to wait even longer for the Princess of Wales to return to the public eye. Kate's diary was recently cleared until the end of 2024 as a precaution.
"There is no timetable and certainly no rush. This will be the case when Catherine feels ready and gets the green light from her medical team. But she will go back to work 100 percent, there is no doubt about that," "Vanity Fair" quotes a source from the highest palace circles.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.