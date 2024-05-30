Slowing down traffic
Much praise, but also criticism for the 30 km/h speed limit on Lake Attersee
This discussion ranges between reason and emotion: the proposed speed limit on Lake Attersee has been met with approval, but also massive criticism. A 30 km/h speed limit could be imposed on certain sections of the Seeleiten main road as early as next year.
It's a topic that is on the minds of the locals: State Councillor for Infrastructure Günther Steinkellner (FPÖ) can imagine imposing a 30 km/h speed limit at critical points where no cycle path can be built on the eastern shore of Lake Attersee. The provincial councillor confirmed to the "Krone" that a corresponding review is underway. But what do the mayors of the affected municipalities think?
The mayor of Weyregg supports the idea
"I'm very positive about it," says the mayor of the tourist municipality of Weyregg, Michael Stur: "If you work out how much time you would lose as a result of this 30, it doesn't really have a relevant impact."
The ÖVP politician continues: "There are sections that are dangerous, everyone knows that. If these areas are now defused by a 30-meter lane, then this is only to be welcomed in the interests of all road users."
As reported by the "Krone", there are several sections in Stur's municipality, but also in the neighboring village of Steinbach, where it is impossible to build a cycle path. A mixed zone is to be introduced there, which pedestrians, cyclists, heavy goods vehicles and cars can use at the same time - and at a speed limit of 30 km/h.
Michael Stur, ÖVP-Bürgermeister von Weyregg am Attersee
Bild: Krone KREATIV/ÖVP Weyregg
"This solution is a disaster"
Many Krone readers, on the other hand, reacted angrily to the 30 mph limit. For example, one Attersee resident commented on krone.at: "If there is no space, you just have to find another way structurally. This solution is a disaster for the locals." Or: "Why a cycle path? Many cyclists prefer to use the road anyway, even if there is a cycle path next to it." This comment alludes to the fact that racing cyclists often ignore the path and pedal on the road.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
