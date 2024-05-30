Much praise, but also criticism for the 30 km/h speed limit on Lake Attersee

"This solution is a disaster"

Many Krone readers, on the other hand, reacted angrily to the 30 mph limit. For example, one Attersee resident commented on krone.at: "If there is no space, you just have to find another way structurally. This solution is a disaster for the locals." Or: "Why a cycle path? Many cyclists prefer to use the road anyway, even if there is a cycle path next to it." This comment alludes to the fact that racing cyclists often ignore the path and pedal on the road.