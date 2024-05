Dog fell into the Mur: fire department rescued “Sascha”

Apparently to cool off, spaniel mix "Sascha" ventured into the River Mur in Großlobming on Wednesday. However, his owner lost sight of him and alerted the fire department. And they quickly deployed. While the firefighters from Großlobming combed the Mur embankment with foot patrols, the Apfelberg fire department set off in search of the four-legged friend with a boat and even divers.