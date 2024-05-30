Glawischnig: “Putting farmers down is not an option”

"Being authentic with your own actions is absolutely important. And you have to really want to make a difference." Referring to the provocative statement by NEOS mandatary Gerald Loacker that they (meaning the farmers, note) should swap their cows and goats and that the Mercosur rejection was only because of the 'stupid beef fillets', Glawischnig says: "To belittle a profession like the farmers in this way is not acceptable. Loacker doesn't want to apologize either." Mölzer puts things into perspective towards Glawischnig: "Voters and citizens don't always talk as nicely as you want them to."