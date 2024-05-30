STUPID FILLET OF BEEF
Glawischnig: “Putting farmers down is not an option”
In the current "TV duel" between Andreas Mölzer and Eva Glawischnig on krone.tv, one of the topics was the true character of domestic top politicians. Glawischnig outlines the necessary recipe for success in order to show a positive character. You can watch the whole TV debate above (see video).
"Being authentic with your own actions is absolutely important. And you have to really want to make a difference." Referring to the provocative statement by NEOS mandatary Gerald Loacker that they (meaning the farmers, note) should swap their cows and goats and that the Mercosur rejection was only because of the 'stupid beef fillets', Glawischnig says: "To belittle a profession like the farmers in this way is not acceptable. Loacker doesn't want to apologize either." Mölzer puts things into perspective towards Glawischnig: "Voters and citizens don't always talk as nicely as you want them to."
Mummy in the Hofburg
When asked whether it was reasonable for Green Party leader Werner Kogler to use provocative terms such as "poisoning" and "farting" in his speeches, at press conferences and in interviews, Glawischnig replied in a balancing manner: "Werner Kogler is someone who is refreshing with his language." Surprisingly, her duel opponent Andreas Mölzer admits that the FPÖ's use of words is not always ideal either: "I don't like Kickl's language either. For example, using 'mummy in the Hofburg' doesn't work either."
In another topic of discussion, the two duelists talk about the current visible rift in the alliance of right-wing groups in the EU. The EU-wide right-wing grouping "ID" is currently splintering into three splinter groups. What this means for the strength of the EU right-wing parties in the European Parliament after the upcoming EU elections on June 9 remains to be seen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.