New commander over Austria’s airspace

Brigadier Roman Hofer is taking over a unit he is familiar with. He started there in 2000 as a young officer and worked in the operations center in St. Johann in Pongau. After successfully completing the 18th General Staff Course (2007-2010), he was assigned to the Armed Forces Command in Salzburg (2010-2012), NATO Headquarters in Brussels (2012-2017) and the Federal Ministry of Defense (2018-2020 and 2022-2024). He also completed the Master of Strategic Studies program at the Air War College in Montgomery, Alabama, USA, from 2021 to 2022. He was already active in airspace surveillance again from 2020 to 2021 as commander of the radar battalion.