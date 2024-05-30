Vorteilswelt
A real trip to the office

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
30.05.2024 08:04

The fear of the digital future of public authorities is spreading. But in Carinthia, it is still possible to go to the authorities in person.

The promise of digital administration is that all administrative procedures, from registering your place of residence and filing tax returns to obtaining a voting card, can be done via your cell phone. For many Carinthians, especially the older generation, however, this sounds more like a threat.

Direct contact
Fortunately, Carinthia's administrative offices are not yet at that stage. "Despite all the digitization offensive, it is important to the municipal authorities that official business can still be done in analogue form, i.e. in direct contact," the city of Klagenfurt reassures in response to an inquiry from Krone. "Personal assistance is guaranteed - if necessary." For example, assistance with filling out forms is explicitly part of the citizen service.

In Villach, too, the topic of digitalization is being approached with all citizens in mind. "Those who are unable to use the digital services are supported by the respective specialist departments," says the municipal administration, which has also introduced the "long Tuesday" with office hours until 7 pm. "Digitalization is an evolutionary process that is geared towards customer needs."

Villach relies on the KAERSTIN digital platform, while Klagenfurt also relies on the artificial intelligence "Klara" for dealing with authorities.

Felix Justich
