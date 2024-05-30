Direct contact

Fortunately, Carinthia's administrative offices are not yet at that stage. "Despite all the digitization offensive, it is important to the municipal authorities that official business can still be done in analogue form, i.e. in direct contact," the city of Klagenfurt reassures in response to an inquiry from Krone. "Personal assistance is guaranteed - if necessary." For example, assistance with filling out forms is explicitly part of the citizen service.