A real trip to the office
Automatically saved draft
The fear of the digital future of public authorities is spreading. But in Carinthia, it is still possible to go to the authorities in person.
The promise of digital administration is that all administrative procedures, from registering your place of residence and filing tax returns to obtaining a voting card, can be done via your cell phone. For many Carinthians, especially the older generation, however, this sounds more like a threat.
Direct contact
Fortunately, Carinthia's administrative offices are not yet at that stage. "Despite all the digitization offensive, it is important to the municipal authorities that official business can still be done in analogue form, i.e. in direct contact," the city of Klagenfurt reassures in response to an inquiry from Krone. "Personal assistance is guaranteed - if necessary." For example, assistance with filling out forms is explicitly part of the citizen service.
In Villach, too, the topic of digitalization is being approached with all citizens in mind. "Those who are unable to use the digital services are supported by the respective specialist departments," says the municipal administration, which has also introduced the "long Tuesday" with office hours until 7 pm. "Digitalization is an evolutionary process that is geared towards customer needs."
Villach relies on the KAERSTIN digital platform, while Klagenfurt also relies on the artificial intelligence "Klara" for dealing with authorities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.