First criticism of the planned Salzach power plant

"Climate protection and the energy transition must not come at the expense of nature. Instead of building on natural treasures such as the Salzachöfen, existing hydropower plants should be made more efficient and the expansion of wind power should be accelerated," explains Berthold. As reported, a so-called diversion power plant is planned. For its construction, a tunnel would have to be driven through the Ofenauer Berg in the area of the Lueg Pass. Salzburg AG intends to inform the local residents and then the public in mid-June.