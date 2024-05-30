Vorteilswelt
Project near Golling

First criticism of the planned Salzach power plant

30.05.2024 11:00
The Greens are critical of the planned power plant near Golling. Club leader Berthold calls for more efficiency in existing hydropower plants and a start for wind power in Salzburg.
Just a few days ago, the "Krone" reported on the very concrete plans for a new Salzach power plant near Golling. Now the first criticism of the project is emerging. Green Party leader Martina Berthold is very skeptical about the project. However, her party has become more pro-hydropower in recent years, at least since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. This was also evident in the approval of the construction of the Stegenwald power plant.

Salzburg AG wants to take a particularly sensitive approach to the Salzachöfen section. (Bild: BARBARA GINDL)
Salzburg AG wants to take a particularly sensitive approach to the Salzachöfen section.
(Bild: BARBARA GINDL)

Even now, Berthold says to the "Krone": "It's clear: we have to get out of expensive and climate-damaging fossil fuels. Completely clean and self-produced electricity is not only an urgently needed climate protection measure, it is also a long-term anti-pollution measure." However, the planned location close to the Salzachöfen natural monument is unsuitable.

"Climate protection and the energy transition must not come at the expense of nature. Instead of building on natural treasures such as the Salzachöfen, existing hydropower plants should be made more efficient and the expansion of wind power should be accelerated," explains Berthold. As reported, a so-called diversion power plant is planned. For its construction, a tunnel would have to be driven through the Ofenauer Berg in the area of the Lueg Pass. Salzburg AG intends to inform the local residents and then the public in mid-June.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
