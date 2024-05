Singers take center stage

"We're hoping for good weather, because everything takes place outdoors," says Peter Wedenig, the city's vice mayor. Today (6 pm) it's "Jugend singt!", Friday (5 pm) artists such as Popwal, Ina Regen and Folkshilfe will get the audience going. Hundreds of singers will take part in the choir summit on Saturday (5 pm). "Nine choirs will refresh you with their singing", says Julian Waibel from the Wirtschaftsverein.