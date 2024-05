55-year-old Styrian wanted to kill his wife

The man himself was a Jehovah's Witness for a long time

What do we know about the perpetrator so far? The man is 55 years old, an IT technician and from the district of Graz-Umgebung. He was a Jehovah's Witness himself from 1991 to 2011, was married to a woman from the religious community and has two children with her. But after the divorce, he was expelled from the Jehovah's Witnesses - a years-long maintenance dispute followed. Last year, he apparently made the decision to kill her.