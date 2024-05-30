Birds cause trouble
Murtal Rally was slowed down by the bureaucracy
In the run-up to the major motorsport event in the Judenburg area, the official jungle struck with full force. Two "phantom birds" and an unusual method of measuring car noise are to blame.
Greetings from the Styrian authorities! Just a few weeks before the start of the Murtal Rally (14/15 June), the organizers received unwelcome mail from the authorities, which threw the route and schedule out of kilter. The reason: a creative noise report and two birds that may no longer exist.
Trouble for organizers
Although rally veteran Willi Stengg and entrepreneur Peter Hopf were able to save their event thanks to help from the entire region, they are annoyed about the stumbling blocks in the jungle of authorities.
We submitted everything at the end of last year and heard nothing more from the authorities until the end of April.
Rallye-Organisator Willi Stengg
"We submitted everything at the end of last year and heard nothing more from the authorities until the end of April," explains Stengg to the Krone. When it came to the acceptance of the event, which was being held for the first time in this form, experts from the province of Styria suddenly got in touch.
"Phantom birds" along the route
According to the wildlife ecology expert, the black-headed vulture breeds in a nature reserve not far from the planned route in June. "We wanted to have a look at the bird, but were told that it hadn't been seen for a while, but that it was presumed to be there," says an annoyed Hopf.
Schedule of the Murtal Rally
Friday, June 14:
14.20 - Red Bull Ring 1
14.50 - Hammergraben - Seckau 1
17.00 hrs - Red Bull Ring 2
17.30 - Hammergraben - Seckau 2
18.25 hrs - Red Bull Ring 3
Saturday, June 15:
08.00 am - Baumkirchen - Gaberl 1
08.45 - Obdach - Sabathyhütte 1
10.45 am - Baumkirchen - Gaberl 2
11.30 a.m. - Obdach - Sabathyhütte 2
15.10 - Möderbrugg - Winden 1
16.10 - Seckau 1
6.25 pm - Möderbrugg - Winden 2
7.25 pm - Seckau 2
Another bird caused the postponement of a special inspection because, according to the surveyor's records, an eagle circles there every day at 5 pm. "Although the mayor of Weißkirchen, who is also a hunter there, said he hadn't seen the bird for over ten years," says Stengg.
Creative noise report
On Monday morning, the icing on the cake was a noise report that prevented a comeback of a "city center criterium" in Judenburg as part of the rally. Curious: The rally cars are StVO-compliant, are street-legal and have license plates.
This was rejected because a grandson might happen to be visiting his grandma and would be exposed to the noise.
Rallye-Organisator Willi Stengg
"But the expert insisted on a sound pressure measurement. There's never been anything like it before," says Stengg, who is also annoyed that no solutions were suggested.
Major effort makes rally possible
For example, a protective net along the bird nesting areas or visits to the thermal baths for local families affected by noise during the special stage in Judenburg. "That was rejected because a grandchild might happen to be visiting his grandma and would be exposed to the noise."
The fact that the Murtal Rally can take place in a modified form after all is thanks to the commitment and passion of Hopf, Stengg and their team. "A big thank you also goes to the mayors, who have all helped us, for example in Obdach with an alternative route. But also to the Red Bull Ring, where we are now allowed to drive three special stages on Friday," explains Hopf.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.