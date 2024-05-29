Opera spectacle
The state will also play a part in the quarry in future
Together with Esterhazy, the state has founded a new company for the opera in the quarry. This brings Mörbisch and St. Margarethen a little closer together.
Looking back: Around five years ago, the state committed to supporting the opera in the quarry in St. Margarethen and securing the location. Now they are going one step further. The state and the Esterhazy Private Foundation - which previously operated the opera spectacle - have founded a joint company. Both sides each hold 50 percent of the non-profit "SBS Opernbetrieb Burgenland GmbH". Daniel Serafin will remain artistic director, while managing director Katharina Reise will be responsible for artistic direction in future. She will be assisted by Mörbisch Festival Director Dietmar Posteiner, who will take over the commercial agendas.
Kick-off with a premiere
The organization of the cultural event will not change. "St. Margarethen and Mörbisch are the cultural tourism powerhouses of Burgenland. Due to the geographical proximity of the two festivals, it is only logical to further intensify our cooperation and make even greater use of synergies in all areas. This will strengthen tourism and ensure long-term added value for the region," explains Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. The starting signal for the new cooperation will be given with this year's premiere of "Aida".
Using synergies
By using synergies - for example with regard to the opulent stage sets of both festival venues - the aim is to become more effective and less expensive. "We are looking forward to the collaboration and the clear commitment to Burgenland as a destination for art and culture, to which Esterhazy has always been committed by tradition. We are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the foundation this year and have invested over 220 million euros in the region and its cultural assets since it was founded," emphasizes Esterhazy board member Matthias Grün.
300,000 visitors come every year
Mörbisch and St. Margarethen attract around 300,000 visitors every summer - the importance of the festival in terms of added value is correspondingly high. The economic profitability of both festivals amounts to 60 million euros, which benefits the province and the entire region. Overnight stays, gastronomy, the transport industry and the retail trade benefit directly or indirectly.
No support from the federal government
Doskozil is therefore all the more annoyed that Burgenland, unlike Salzburg or Bregenz, has to make do without support from the federal government. As the federal government has not yet moved in this matter, the state governor intends to make a new attempt in this direction once the new federal government has been established and demand equal treatment - if necessary by legal means.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.