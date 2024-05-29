The state will also play a part in the quarry in future

Using synergies

By using synergies - for example with regard to the opulent stage sets of both festival venues - the aim is to become more effective and less expensive. "We are looking forward to the collaboration and the clear commitment to Burgenland as a destination for art and culture, to which Esterhazy has always been committed by tradition. We are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the foundation this year and have invested over 220 million euros in the region and its cultural assets since it was founded," emphasizes Esterhazy board member Matthias Grün.