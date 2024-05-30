Arnold Schwarzenegger’s fantastic baptistery

A total work of art imbued with Christian symbolism

The fascinating Ernst Fuchs Church, as most Thalers, as well as pilgrims and wedding couples, call it, was to become one of his masterpieces, a total work of art imbued with Christian symbolism with a fantastic variety of colors and shapes and colorful lighting effects. "You have to recognize it from afar: This is a holy place. Wherever your eyes look, there must be something to see," said Fuchs.