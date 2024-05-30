50 YEARS OF CHAMPIONS VÖEST
Four clubs, one championship title and a lot of confusion!
A kindred spirit, pure emotion or even a falsification of history: What is it that Blau-Weiß Linz is celebrating the sensational championship title of SK VÖEST from 1974 this year?
Try to explain this plausibly to an outsider: A soccer factory sports club becomes Austrian champion in 1974, then 17 years later becomes a successor club, which itself is deleted from the club register in 1997, never to be seen again. However, a club that emerged from another works sports club in the same year is now celebrating the 50th anniversary of the former works sports club's title with a legends evening and matches in the 74s jersey
A (non-)relationship?
It is a (non-)relationship that can only be understood by those who know the history of the apparently indelible blue and white Linz soccer colors. But even the former VÖEST goalscorer and later ex-FC Linz manager Fritz Ulmer comments: "My clubs no longer exist - and there is no connection between them and FC Blau-Weiß!"
In contrast, managing director Christoph Peschek considers the current Bundesliga club to be the "emotional successor" to SK VÖEST. While championship captain Ferdinand Milanovich speaks of a "kind of affinity" and others even speak of "falsification of history" with understandable arguments.
In its "eternal table", for example, the Bundesliga lists FC Blau-Weiß in 37th place with 32 matches, although it is listed in 10th place on the platform "weltfussball.com", which is known to be trustworthy.
32 games, 620 or 738?
With 620 Bundesliga games, because this also includes the first division games of FC Linz. And according to the online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, it is actually 738, as this statistic also includes all of SK VÖEST's National League matches from 1969 to 1974.
Including the 30 from the unforgotten championship year. Which FC Blau-Weiß is now celebrating "out of respect and appreciation for this great success" (Peschek). But who should actually also be commemorating the former regional league team SV Austria Tabak and its smaller successes. After all, the current Bundesliga team emerged from this club in 1997.
