Pure nature
Croatia away from the coast
Just a stone's throw away from Croatia's famous coastline, the country shows its other side. With national parks, UNESCO sites and unique traditions.
When you think of Croatia, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the crystal-clear sea, the islands of Rab and Krk and the old town of Dubrovnik. But this country has much more to offer - even away from the famous coast.
For example, the Plitvice Lakes National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1979, in the Lika-Senj County not far from the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina. The park, which covers almost 300 square kilometers, attracts around one million visitors a year and charges an entrance fee. "We sell a maximum of 600 tickets per hour, which means 12,000 guests per day," explains guide Marijana Crnković. Especially in the summer months, it gets pretty crowded on the narrow paths that lead around the lakes.
The large waterfall, which is also the highest in the country at 78 meters high, is a popular selfie motif. The numerous waterfalls are also what make the Plitvice Lakes an impressive natural phenomenon. These steps are formed by the deposition of tufa. Incidentally, the water is of drinking water quality and also ends up in the taps of the surrounding houses and hotels. "It is estimated that each local resident drinks 60 kilograms of limestone in their lifetime," laughs Crnković.
"The Treasure in Silver Lake" was filmed here
Film fans also get their money's worth. Some of the Winnetou films from the 1960s were shot here, and Lake Kaluerovac was the inspiration for Lake Silver.
Although the waters make up the best-known part of the national park, 85 percent of it consists of forest. If you want to escape the crowds of tourists, you should consider a hike through the Čorkova Uvala primeval forest. Here you will pass old giant trees covered in moss, impressive rock formations and small streams. Nature still has the upper hand in this corner of the world, meaning that even people can find peace and quiet in no time at all. By the way, sporty hikers choose the 21-kilometre circular trail - stamina and sturdy shoes are essential.
Not far from Plitvice Lakes, nature lovers will find the village of Otočac, through which the 18-kilometre-long River Gacka flows. Denis Lončar offers kayak, e-bike and quad tours here. But anglers also like to visit. "The temperature in the river is similar in summer and winter. This means there is always enough food for the fish," explains Lončar. The Gacka is famous for its trout, but the rule here, as in almost all of Croatia, is catch and release.
Lynx and bear in the green heart of Croatia
Just a few kilometers from the coast, but still a whole world away, lies the Gorski Kotar region, the green heart of Croatia. 1148 different plants grow in Risnjak National Park, where foxes, lynxes, wolves and bears say goodnight to each other. Tourism only came to Gorski Kotar about ten years ago, and 70 percent of visitors are still from within the country.
INFO
GENERAL INFORMATION:
www.kroatien.at
- Flight Vienna-Zagreb, several times a day from 192 euros; Flix bus from Vienna Erdberg from 26 euros, journey time approx. 5 hours.
- From Zagreb or Zadar on the coast, you can reach Plitvice Lakes National Park in two hours by bus or car.
Info and tickets: www.np-plitvicka-jezera.hr/de/
- The Gorski Kotar region is 131 kilometers from Zagreb and 35 kilometers from Rijeka. Trains and buses run regularly between the towns.
If you want to discover the real Croatia off the beaten tourist track, this is the place for you. The rakija is still home-distilled and the plates at the Hotel-Restaurant Bitoraj in Fužine feature bear goulash, baked frogs' legs, lots of mushrooms and blueberries for dessert - in a strudel or pancake.
Frog jump and New Year's celebration at lunchtime
Frogs are not just eaten in Fužine. Once a year at the end of May, a frog jumping competition takes place on a large round table in the town hall. And for 25 years, New Year's Eve has been celebrated not at midnight, but at 12 noon. What began as a joke has blossomed into a tradition that attracts thousands of visitors.
Croatia is an experience - even or especially away from the coast.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.