Croatia away from the coast

Although the waters make up the best-known part of the national park, 85 percent of it consists of forest. If you want to escape the crowds of tourists, you should consider a hike through the Čorkova Uvala primeval forest. Here you will pass old giant trees covered in moss, impressive rock formations and small streams. Nature still has the upper hand in this corner of the world, meaning that even people can find peace and quiet in no time at all. By the way, sporty hikers choose the 21-kilometre circular trail - stamina and sturdy shoes are essential.