Activism in Berlin
Hunger strikers are now also giving up juice
Four people in Berlin are currently going hungry for more honesty in climate protection. One of them announced on Wednesday that he would also be giving up fruit and vegetable juices with immediate effect. Adrian Lack (34) said that he only wanted to consume water, minerals and vitamin tablets.
He is following in the footsteps of 49-year-old Wolfgang Metzeler-Kick, who has been starving for 84 days and is said to be in "acute mortal danger". His volunteer medical team has therefore handed over the accompaniment, according to the supporters of the "Starve until you are honest" campaign.
Metzeler-Kick started the campaign on March 7, with others gradually following suit (see video above). Four people are currently starving, two others have since called off their strike.
Here you can see a contribution from the activists.
Scholz: Violence against himself "mistake"
The "Starve until you are honest" campaign aims to persuade German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to issue a government statement on climate protection. Specifically, he should acknowledge that the continued existence of human civilization is extremely endangered by the climate catastrophe and that the concentration of carbon dioxide in the air is too high.
The Chancellor does not want to comply with the demands. "It is my greatest wish that the action be stopped," he said last Friday at an event when asked directly. Violence against himself was a mistake.
According to the activists, they have invited Scholz to the camp at the Federal Ministry of Economics. "Let's see if he accepts the invitation. There's not much time left," they wrote on the Instagram platform.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
