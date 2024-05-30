Dizzying heights!
Panic among “GNTM” models before extreme walk over cliff
The air is getting thinner! Just under two weeks before the final, the contestants on "Germany's Next Topmodel" have to master a frightening action walk over a deep cliff. Also: the long-awaited "Harper's Bazaar" shoot is coming up - according to Heidi Klum (50) - the "most important shoot of the season".
During the action walk over a deep ravine, the models have to show courage and keep their nerve.
Model mom Heidi Klum announces promisingly: "Don't look down! This is a 100-meter drop into the abyss. Anyone who still wants to take a peek, the catwalk is extra transparent this time." Nevertheless, the 50-year-old wants to see "strong poses" at the end of the walk.
Panic before the extreme walk over the gorge
Not all candidates are enthusiastic about the action walk and are afraid of what Jermaine described as "the biggest challenge yet". Unfortunately, the candidate, like some of his fellow contestants, suffers from a severe fear of heights. Armin also has respect for the dizzying catwalk: "At the beginning, the catwalk is actually quite stable, but the further you walk over the cliff, the more it wobbles!"
But the "GNTM" contestants want to prove themselves and not give up just before the final. Luka says: "The closer you get to the finish line, the more you want it all! And we've now reached a point where no one wants to leave. Everyone wants to win!" Viewer favorite Linus, who had an embarrassing nude mishap in the last episode, isn't intimidated by the walk either: "I can't think about being kicked out just before the finish line!"
"Most important shoot of the season"
Two covers, two chances. "Harper's Bazaar" editor-in-chief Kerstin Schneider announces a surprise. Because: "We've never had a male model on the cover of 'Harper's Bazaar' before. And this year there will be two covers. A male model and a female model."
The candidates can hardly believe their luck. Xenia is determined to win: "I don't think I've ever wanted anything more in my life!" Frieder also sees the photo as a great opportunity: "This is a photo that can change your life! The pressure is there, but the motivation is higher." Model mom Heidi Klum is blown away and is delighted: "This is a sensation!"
Who will rock the catwalk despite the height and who will impress Heidi Klum and Kerstin Schneider with the cover photo? Find out who won't make it this week and who will make it to the semi-finals of "Germany's Next Topmodel" on Thursday at 20:15 on ProSieben.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
