Panic among “GNTM” models before extreme walk over cliff

But the "GNTM" contestants want to prove themselves and not give up just before the final. Luka says: "The closer you get to the finish line, the more you want it all! And we've now reached a point where no one wants to leave. Everyone wants to win!" Viewer favorite Linus, who had an embarrassing nude mishap in the last episode, isn't intimidated by the walk either: "I can't think about being kicked out just before the finish line!"