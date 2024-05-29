Giant tick spreads in northern Italy

However, the establishment of Hyalomma in Trieste is not surprising from an Italian perspective: when asked, the health authority Istituto Superiore di Sanità stated that Hyalomma marginatum is a species that is already widespread in Italy. This is also shown by an overview from the European health authority ECDC from last August: According to this, the tick is also found in large parts of Portugal, Spain, southern France as well as Croatia and Greece. In many places, however, there is a lack of data on the occurrence of the species.