HIKING IN STYRIA
The Seetal Alps are a true hiking Eldorado
Where the Swiss stone pine meets blooming chamois heath and the nutcracker has its habitat, we experience a harmonious mountain landscape.
The Seetal Alps are an ideal hiking area for easy to moderately difficult tours. The hiking trails start at an altitude of around 1600 meters and lead through dense stone pine forests with old gnarled trees. The tranquillity of the forests is only interrupted by the murmur of the mountain streams and the loud screeching of the nutcrackers.
The next stage of vegetation is characterized by alpine rush, a dwarf shrub that blooms red in early summer, and chamois heath, which is already flowering beautifully on the windswept ridges.
The paths lead smoothly through the alpine landscape - over broad mountain ridges - up to the summits. On this hike, we leave the heavily frequented Zirbitzkogel (2396 m) to the right and get to know the southern part of the Seetal Alps, including the Stoanahütte. Conclusion: an effective mountain hike.
We start at the Waldheimhütte (1614 m) and follow the yellow signposts in the direction of Türkenkreuz - Wildsee. A wide forest path takes us to the "Maria in der Zirbe" rest area (1720 m) and on to the Türkenkreuz (1839 m). At the cross we have a beautiful view of the Zirbitzkogel.
DATA & FACTS
- Hiking data: 19 km / 790 m / walking time approx. 6 h.
- Requirements: Technically easy mountain hike with a few steep sections - adequate mountain equipment is standard.
- Signposting system: Yellow signposts and red-white-red markings; trail numbers: 321, 312/08.
- Starting point: Paid parking lot at the Waldheimhütte (8742 St. Anna/Lavantegg 57).
- Refreshments: Waldheimhütte, 03578/8205, Stoanahütte (open from June 5th), 0664/ 8777097.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
We continue downhill, across a stream and along a forest road uphill to the Wildsee junction (1815 m), where we hike in the direction of Judenburger Kreuz/St. Martiner Hütte to Stoanahütte (1730 m).
After about 370 meters of altitude difference, we reach the broad mountain ridge across the alpine pasture to the Wildsee junction. After a short ascent, we see the Fuchskogel summit cross (2214 m) on the right-hand side. We return via the Wildsee (1981 m) to the junction we already know.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.