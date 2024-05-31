Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

HIKING IN STYRIA

The Seetal Alps are a true hiking Eldorado

Nachrichten
31.05.2024 11:00

Where the Swiss stone pine meets blooming chamois heath and the nutcracker has its habitat, we experience a harmonious mountain landscape.

comment0 Kommentare

The Seetal Alps are an ideal hiking area for easy to moderately difficult tours. The hiking trails start at an altitude of around 1600 meters and lead through dense stone pine forests with old gnarled trees. The tranquillity of the forests is only interrupted by the murmur of the mountain streams and the loud screeching of the nutcrackers.

The next stage of vegetation is characterized by alpine rush, a dwarf shrub that blooms red in early summer, and chamois heath, which is already flowering beautifully on the windswept ridges.

Beautifully flowering alpine pastures (Bild: Weges)
Beautifully flowering alpine pastures
(Bild: Weges)

The paths lead smoothly through the alpine landscape - over broad mountain ridges - up to the summits. On this hike, we leave the heavily frequented Zirbitzkogel (2396 m) to the right and get to know the southern part of the Seetal Alps, including the Stoanahütte. Conclusion: an effective mountain hike.

A highlight: the summit cross on the Fuchskogel (Bild: Weges)
A highlight: the summit cross on the Fuchskogel
(Bild: Weges)

We start at the Waldheimhütte (1614 m) and follow the yellow signposts in the direction of Türkenkreuz - Wildsee. A wide forest path takes us to the "Maria in der Zirbe" rest area (1720 m) and on to the Türkenkreuz (1839 m). At the cross we have a beautiful view of the Zirbitzkogel.

DATA & FACTS

  • Hiking data: 19 km / 790 m / walking time approx. 6 h.
  • Requirements: Technically easy mountain hike with a few steep sections - adequate mountain equipment is standard.
  • Signposting system: Yellow signposts and red-white-red markings; trail numbers: 321, 312/08.
  • Starting point: Paid parking lot at the Waldheimhütte (8742 St. Anna/Lavantegg 57).
  • Refreshments: Waldheimhütte, 03578/8205, Stoanahütte (open from June 5th), 0664/ 8777097.
  • Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.

We continue downhill, across a stream and along a forest road uphill to the Wildsee junction (1815 m), where we hike in the direction of Judenburger Kreuz/St. Martiner Hütte to Stoanahütte (1730 m).

The hiking pros from the "Kronen Zeitung" (Bild: Weges)
The hiking pros from the "Kronen Zeitung"
(Bild: Weges)

After about 370 meters of altitude difference, we reach the broad mountain ridge across the alpine pasture to the Wildsee junction. After a short ascent, we see the Fuchskogel summit cross (2214 m) on the right-hand side. We return via the Wildsee (1981 m) to the junction we already know.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisabeth Zienitzer
Elisabeth Zienitzer
Silvia Sarcletti
Silvia Sarcletti
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf