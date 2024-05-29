“We are a family and that takes a lot out of you!”

One day before the start of the tournament, she had another check-up with the doctor and was given the green light to compete in Poland. Where Lea Siegl got back on her horse just eight weeks (!) after suffering a fractured fibula during training. "I only had two training sessions beforehand, I didn't know whether I could cope with the strain on the cross-country. Especially as it normally takes ten weeks to be fully fit again after such an injury," said Siegl, who turned her uncertain lightning comeback into a real dream comeback.