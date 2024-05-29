The biggest sports arena in Austria for five days

Aiming for the European Championships limit

It is also a special competition for weightlifter Victoria Steiner - the national championships are being held at her training facility in the Rum sports center. "I'm really looking forward to it and maybe we can get a few more people interested in weightlifting," said the 20-year-old, who has recently been struggling with back and shoulder problems. At the same time, she would also like to get the U23 European Championship limit in the total (182 kg).