Sport Austria Finals
The biggest sports arena in Austria for five days
The Sport Austria Finals in Innsbruck and Tyrol offer a platform for the diversity of sport - from Wednesday to Sunday, a total of 6500 athletes will be competing in 40 different sports. From orienteering to roller luge to table soccer, everything is on offer and attracts large numbers of spectators.
After three years in Graz, the Sport Austria Finals will take place in Innsbruck and Tyrol for the first time. With some sports that have not yet been included. "Establishing the finals in Innsbruck is now the next step," said Hans Niessl, President of Sport Austria: "We want to offer a platform for the diversity of sport in Austria with the finals."
40 different sports
For five days, Innsbruck and Tyrol will become the biggest sports arena, with 6500 athletes competing for medals in 40 different sports. Some sports will be making their debut. Climbing, for example, will be on the program for the first time - and the entire elite, led by Olympic bronze medallist Jakob Schubert and overall World Cup winner Jessica Pilz, will be at the start.
"The crème de la crème, everyone who's anyone," grinned Franziska Sterrer, who is looking forward to the home competition. "The national championships in my home town are a mega push, especially so close to the Olympics," said Sterrer: "We want to put on a great show."
Aiming for the European Championships limit
It is also a special competition for weightlifter Victoria Steiner - the national championships are being held at her training facility in the Rum sports center. "I'm really looking forward to it and maybe we can get a few more people interested in weightlifting," said the 20-year-old, who has recently been struggling with back and shoulder problems. At the same time, she would also like to get the U23 European Championship limit in the total (182 kg).
Cross-triathlete Carina Wasle wants to win her seventh title at the championships around the Baggersee in Rossau. "The bike lap is a bit easy, but the run has a tough climb," she says, aiming to defend her title once again.
Sharks captain taking part
At the inline field hockey tournament, the Crocodiles Innsbruck are peppered with big names from the Tyrolean ice hockey scene. Sharks captain Jan Lattner, Alex Höller, Stefan Pittl, Lukas Schwitzer,... "We want to go on the hunt for gold," said Heinz Thielmann, who put the team together.
The event kicks off on Wednesday with the official opening ceremony (18:30) at the Landestheater forecourt and the first decision in orienteering.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
