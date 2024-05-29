This is the new main sponsor of the GAK

"Have followed suit economically"

"We won't talk about the scale of the sponsorship," says GAK chairman Rene Ziesler. But what he can say is: "In sporting terms, things have gone really well. Now we've also managed to catch up economically. The economic basis for the club is secure. Mapei is a top company in the construction industry." This year's budget in the second division was around 5.5 million euros, "we are planning on 8.5 to 9 million euros for the Bundesliga. But we know that we still have a lot of work to do. And we have to work through these things now."