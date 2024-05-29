Construction company from Italy
This is the new main sponsor of the GAK
In sporting terms, things went splendidly for GAK this season. The "Red Jackets" secured their return to the Bundesliga after 17 years in commanding style. But things are also moving forward economically. On Wednesday morning, the "Rotjacken" presented their new main sponsor - a construction company from Italy.
The GAK has a new main sponsor! Mapei will be present at the Neo-Bundesliga club in future and has signed a four-year contract with the club. The company is an internationally active Italian manufacturer of construction chemical products for laying wall and floor coverings. Mapei is also a long-standing partner of US Sassuolo Calcio, which has been relegated from the Italian first division and also owns the stadium.
12,000 employees and a turnover of 4.5 billion euros
"We are also a partner of the UCI Cycling World Championships and have a long tradition there. And sponsoring the GAK was a matter close to my heart. It took us less than two weeks to put the package together," says a delighted Andreas Wolf, Managing Director of Mapei Austria and future member of the GAK Advisory Board. By 2023, the company will have generated a turnover of around 4.5 billion euros with around 12,000 employees.
"Have followed suit economically"
"We won't talk about the scale of the sponsorship," says GAK chairman Rene Ziesler. But what he can say is: "In sporting terms, things have gone really well. Now we've also managed to catch up economically. The economic basis for the club is secure. Mapei is a top company in the construction industry." This year's budget in the second division was around 5.5 million euros, "we are planning on 8.5 to 9 million euros for the Bundesliga. But we know that we still have a lot of work to do. And we have to work through these things now."
