The signing of Vincent Kompany as the new coach of Germany's record soccer champions Bayern Munich is now down to the last detail! Former chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed this to Sky and at the same time revealed the help of former Bayern coach Pep Guardiola ...
"Our board has decided to appoint Vincent Kompany as our new head coach. We are in the process of clarifying the final details and then it will be official," said the 68-year-old. "Pep Guardiola has also helped us with Kompany, he has spoken very highly of Vincent as a talented coach. Pep knows Vincent very well and his opinion is valued."
According to reports, the signing of Kompany will be announced on Wednesday. The former Manchester City and Hamburger SV professional is set to sign a contract with the German record champions until 2027. Munich had already agreed a transfer fee with Kompany's current club Burnley FC. This is said to be between ten and twelve million euros.
Kompany led Burnley back into the Premier League a year ago, winning the second-tier Championship with ease. However, the club was relegated again in the season just ended.
For Bayern, the signing of the former Belgian international would bring to an end a long search that has been followed in detail by the public. After Thomas Tuchel announced his departure at the end of the season, Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, national team coach Julian Nagelsmann and Austrian team boss Ralf Rangnick all turned down the opportunity.
The signing of Oliver Glasner from Upper Austria also failed to materialize. Roger Schmidt of Benfica Lisbon also declined, and efforts to keep Tuchel on recently failed.
