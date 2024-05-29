Games divide the city
For many Parisians, the Olympics are unfortunately a nuisance
The Olympics are getting closer and closer. This cannot be overlooked in Paris either. The temporary facilities are now being set up near the city's major sights. But the biggest sporting event in the world is dividing the French capital into two camps. Some are eagerly awaiting the games, for others they are an annoying imposition.
Right at Charles de Gaulle airport, people are already being made aware of what is happening in Paris this year. The outside walls of the terminals are plastered with posters advertising the Olympic Games. The next sign is in the subway. Stations located near competition arenas are highlighted in pink. For some stadiums, there are also posters with directions.
The fact that the Games are only around two months away is particularly evident at some of the city's attractions, which will become competition venues this year. The Eiffel Tower has been cordoned off even more than usual, the stands for the beach volleyball stadium are already rising up there, as is the temporary arena for judo and wrestling opposite and the facilities for skateboarding, BMX, breakdancing and 3x3 basketball on the Place de la Concorde. Paris looks ready for the Olympics.
But many Parisians are not. In a recent survey, a good 44 percent of residents said they thought the Games were a "bad thing". "The Games in Paris? That's stupid," a young woman just shakes her head and walks on with her dog.
Others explain why she is not alone in her opinion. "Many of our friends are worried that it will be very chaotic," explain Ines and Simon. "They see it as a nuisance, some even talk about hell." The two young parents themselves take a more reflective view. "We believe that the Games could also have something good, perhaps an improved infrastructure." Ultimately, they don't really care about the Olympics, they are leaving the city during this time.
Fear of transportation problems
The main concern of the locals is clearly the problem of restricted freedom of movement. "Many are afraid that there will be aggression, but transportation in particular will be very difficult," fears an elderly lady. This is because important stations on the central metro line 1 will be completely closed, as will road junctions such as Place de la Concorde.
This is also what annoys Stephan and Miriam. "The Olympics are like scabies," says Stephan only half-jokingly. "A lot of people are annoyed because they don't know where to go." "It's going to be very complicated," agrees his wife Miriam. "The metro will be overcrowded." Paris is already one of the most visited cities in the world, with around 15 million visitors expected during the Games! That's about the same number as the city's population.
Nourdine, an elderly Arab who has lived in Paris for years, points out that even everyday things will be made more difficult by the Olympics. Some entrances to the Tuileries, the famous gardens in front of the Louvre, where he likes to sit, are already closed. So he feels his routine has been somewhat disrupted.
"It's going to be a big deal"
Of course, there is also the other half of Parisians who are really looking forward to the Games. "It's going to be great," says the elderly Maurice, who is particularly excited about the athletics events. And Bertrand, who is particularly looking forward to the tennis tournament, is convinced: "There will be a great atmosphere during the Olympics."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.