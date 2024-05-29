Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Games divide the city

For many Parisians, the Olympics are unfortunately a nuisance

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 06:30

The Olympics are getting closer and closer. This cannot be overlooked in Paris either. The temporary facilities are now being set up near the city's major sights. But the biggest sporting event in the world is dividing the French capital into two camps. Some are eagerly awaiting the games, for others they are an annoying imposition.

comment0 Kommentare

Right at Charles de Gaulle airport, people are already being made aware of what is happening in Paris this year. The outside walls of the terminals are plastered with posters advertising the Olympic Games. The next sign is in the subway. Stations located near competition arenas are highlighted in pink. For some stadiums, there are also posters with directions.

Charles de Gaulle airport is decorated. (Bild: Gernot Bachler)
Charles de Gaulle airport is decorated.
(Bild: Gernot Bachler)

The fact that the Games are only around two months away is particularly evident at some of the city's attractions, which will become competition venues this year. The Eiffel Tower has been cordoned off even more than usual, the stands for the beach volleyball stadium are already rising up there, as is the temporary arena for judo and wrestling opposite and the facilities for skateboarding, BMX, breakdancing and 3x3 basketball on the Place de la Concorde. Paris looks ready for the Olympics.

A clock shows the countdown to the opening ceremony. (Bild: Gernot Bachler)
A clock shows the countdown to the opening ceremony.
(Bild: Gernot Bachler)

But many Parisians are not. In a recent survey, a good 44 percent of residents said they thought the Games were a "bad thing". "The Games in Paris? That's stupid," a young woman just shakes her head and walks on with her dog.

The stands on the Place de la Concorde are also already up. (Bild: Gernot Bachler)
The stands on the Place de la Concorde are also already up.
(Bild: Gernot Bachler)

Others explain why she is not alone in her opinion. "Many of our friends are worried that it will be very chaotic," explain Ines and Simon. "They see it as a nuisance, some even talk about hell." The two young parents themselves take a more reflective view. "We believe that the Games could also have something good, perhaps an improved infrastructure." Ultimately, they don't really care about the Olympics, they are leaving the city during this time.

Fear of transportation problems
The main concern of the locals is clearly the problem of restricted freedom of movement. "Many are afraid that there will be aggression, but transportation in particular will be very difficult," fears an elderly lady. This is because important stations on the central metro line 1 will be completely closed, as will road junctions such as Place de la Concorde.

This is also what annoys Stephan and Miriam. "The Olympics are like scabies," says Stephan only half-jokingly. "A lot of people are annoyed because they don't know where to go." "It's going to be very complicated," agrees his wife Miriam. "The metro will be overcrowded." Paris is already one of the most visited cities in the world, with around 15 million visitors expected during the Games! That's about the same number as the city's population.

Stephan and Miriam are skeptical about the Olympics. (Bild: Gernot Bachler)
Stephan and Miriam are skeptical about the Olympics.
(Bild: Gernot Bachler)
Bertrand is looking forward to the Games. (Bild: Gernot Bachler)
Bertrand is looking forward to the Games.
(Bild: Gernot Bachler)

Nourdine, an elderly Arab who has lived in Paris for years, points out that even everyday things will be made more difficult by the Olympics. Some entrances to the Tuileries, the famous gardens in front of the Louvre, where he likes to sit, are already closed. So he feels his routine has been somewhat disrupted.

The western entrance to the Tuileries is blocked. (Bild: Gernot Bachler)
The western entrance to the Tuileries is blocked.
(Bild: Gernot Bachler)

"It's going to be a big deal"
Of course, there is also the other half of Parisians who are really looking forward to the Games. "It's going to be great," says the elderly Maurice, who is particularly excited about the athletics events. And Bertrand, who is particularly looking forward to the tennis tournament, is convinced: "There will be a great atmosphere during the Olympics."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gernot Bachler
Gernot Bachler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf