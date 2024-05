Acquittals after avalanches

Immediately after the avalanche above piste 134 ("Balmen") shortly before 3 pm, a catastrophe was feared. Based on a video, it was assumed that ten winter sports enthusiasts were buried. Over 200 people searched for hours for possible victims. One skier from Germany was partially buried by the avalanche and flown to the hospital in Innsbruck with serious injuries. Another four skiers were also injured in the avalanche. When investigating the cause of the accident, it turned out that avalanche blasting had been carried out at the site of the avalanche in the morning of the day of the accident, but not all the snow had been removed.