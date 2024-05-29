Gswb saved on maintenance for a long time

"During the audit period, Gswb's maintenance costs fell by 21 percent. The number of properties has increased, they have become older and the construction costs have not fallen either," says SPÖ local councillor Tarik Mete in amazement. Rassaerts attributes the drop in expenditure at the end of the audit period to the coronavirus pandemic. "Gswb is not making a decision to say that we are saving on maintenance costs," assures the housing manager.