Salzburg researchers warn against sugar
The amount of sugar in dairy products should be further reduced, demands the Salzburg health institute SIPCAN. The health institution also warns against highly processed foods and presents an online check.
The preventive medicine initiative SIPCAN has been recording the sugar and sweetener content of around 1000 dairy products on the Austrian market since 2012. The good news: during this time, the average sugar content of fruit yogurts, puddings, whey and milk drinks has fallen by a good 20 percent from 14.1 to 11.3 grams per 100 grams (or milliliters). However, many of the products on the shelves are still too sweet - which increases the risk of illness.
A maximum of 11.5 grams is recommended
SIPCAN recommends looking at the nutritional table on the label when shopping. For example, a dairy product should contain a maximum of 11.5 grams of sugar per 100 grams (or milliliters), a maximum of 4.2 percent fat and no sweeteners. In order to encourage manufacturers to make further reductions, the sugar value set as a guide is to be reduced to 11.0 grams from spring 2025 and to 10.5 grams from 2027.Sc
Gradually getting used to less sugar
"Our aim is still for consumers to gradually get used to less sweetness and for the healthier choice to become the easier choice," emphasized SIPCAN study leader Manuel Schätzer in a press release. "It is important to know that no sweeteners are used in the products and therefore there is no compensation for sugar reduction through artificial sweetening."
Even if the natural lactose content of dairy products is deducted, there are still 40 grams of sugar.
Studienleiter Manuel Schätzer
The latest survey shows that particular caution is required with dairy products such as commercially available fruit yogurts, puddings, whey and milk drinks. Dairy products are generally considered to be beneficial to health. "As an important part of the general dietary recommendations, they are consumed very frequently with three recommended portions of 200 grams per day and therefore also in relatively large quantities," said Schätzer.
However, anyone who does this with the above-mentioned products is currently consuming an average of 68 grams of sugar. "Even if you deduct the natural lactose content of dairy products, that still leaves 40 grams of sugar." This corresponds to 80 percent of the maximum recommended amount according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
In addition, dairy products that contain many additives are classified as "highly processed foods" (HVL). These are usually characterized by a high content of saturated fatty acids, salt and/or sugar. In contrast, the amount of health-promoting fiber, minerals and vitamins is often low due to the intensive processing. "You should therefore give preference to dairy products with only a few ingredients," says Schätzer. "And make sure you consume small portion sizes, especially with HVL."
Check products for sugar online
As the nutrition expert explained, more and more studies are showing that a high consumption of HVL can promote obesity and chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases or cancer. According to a study from 2022, almost a third of the daily energy intake in Austria comes from highly processed foods. Products can be checked with the help of the online sugar check from SIPCAN.
