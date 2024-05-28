Salzburg researchers warn against sugar

The preventive medicine initiative SIPCAN has been recording the sugar and sweetener content of around 1000 dairy products on the Austrian market since 2012. The good news: during this time, the average sugar content of fruit yogurts, puddings, whey and milk drinks has fallen by a good 20 percent from 14.1 to 11.3 grams per 100 grams (or milliliters). However, many of the products on the shelves are still too sweet - which increases the risk of illness.