Trial in Innsbruck
Boy fell into the Inn while playing: mom convicted!
A rescue operation near the Barbarabrücke bridge in Schwaz in Tyrol caused quite a stir last year. A mother and her child (5) were floating in the Inn, but were fortunately rescued. As the woman from Yemen had let her boy play next to the raging river, she now had to answer for her actions in court. She had not been aware of the danger, she stated on the record.
It could have ended in tragedy! A five-year-old fell into the Inn in Schwaz at the end of October. His mother (29) tried to pull him out of the water, but was swept away herself. Rescue divers pulled the two non-swimmers out of the water ten minutes later, lifeless. Fortunately, they were successfully resuscitated.
I was not aware of the danger.
Die Angeklagte (29) vor dem Richter
As the woman from Yemen had apparently let her child play in the river without securing it, she was now on trial. "I wasn't aware of the danger," said the woman, who is now heavily pregnant again. According to her defense lawyer, the 29-year-old almost lost her own life during the rescue attempt. "She can therefore not be accused of neglect."
Defendant accepted the verdict immediately
The judge saw it differently. "You did not take sufficient care of your child!" The defendant was fined 600 euros - she must pay 200 euros. The woman accepted the sentence immediately, but it is not yet legally binding.
