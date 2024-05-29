Success for initiative
Safe motorsport instead of illegal road racing
The "No Roadrunning" cooperation between driving schools and motorsport clubs in the district of Baden is bearing fruit. Now a quartet has even been allowed to get a taste of real racing air. "Much better than accelerating on the public road," everyone agrees.
It's a thrill that, in the worst case, the occupants pay for with their lives. And yet "roadrunners" are increasingly organizing illegal street or parking lot races. A problem that enthusiastic motor sports enthusiasts have also recognized.
The MCL 68 from Leobersdorf in the district of Baden, one of the most renowned rally clubs in the country, started a cooperation with the Easy Drivers driving schools in Berndorf and Bad Vöslau more than two years ago. The aim is to offer special training courses, taster days and hobby races to driving license novices.
Curbing the growing danger with legal alternatives is not only an important step towards greater road safety, but also a valuable opportunity for young drivers to pursue their hobby.
Werner Fichtinger und Walter Harm, Easy-Drivers-Geschäftsführer
In the "No Roadrunning" project, novice drivers can get to know the limits of their own vehicle in a safe environment and find a legal alternative to banned road racing. This collaboration has now even brought four participants to a real racing event.
Safely lived out
Three young drivers and a driving instructor took part in the ten-hour race for amateur motor sports enthusiasts in Rappolz in the Waldviertel region. "What can quickly become very dangerous on the road could be practiced safely here," explains initiator Georg Gschwandner.
Due to the high level of acceptance, the cooperation will be continued. "We not only impart know-how, but also a greater understanding of the difference between a safe route and the public road network," says Gschwandtner. Race participations are also planned for the future. "We have two vehicles for a 24-hour race at the end of August and want to compete there with mixed teams of experienced MCL-68 members and young drivers," says Gschwandtner, who is still looking for sponsors.
