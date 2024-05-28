Where it really runs smoothly

The cycling experience quality brand "Radpartner Niederösterreich" is new and aims to make it easier for guests to find bike-friendly hosts. How does this work? With standardized criteria and regular checks. There are over 320 bike partners, 130 of which are bett&bike businesses. Service providers from the repair and bike rental sectors would also like to be more involved in the future. There are ten exemplary signposted, over 1,500 km of top cycle routes, a dense railroad network, cozy inns, wine taverns, special service stations and, last but not least, cultural treasures along the way that guests "take in" as they pass by.