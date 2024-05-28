Salzburger and Jungbullen in the U21 squad for the first time

ÖFB team only in third place

The U21 squad will gather in Bad Tatzmannsdorf on Sunday to prepare for the match against the Scots (June 7, 19). In addition, the team wants to get ready for the remaining games of the European Championship qualifiers in the fall. "There are a lot of new players and some who weren't part of the squad for the last training courses are returning. We have to accept the situation in the qualifiers as it is and try everything once again. We need players who will do everything they can to turn the tide in the fall. That's why I want to use this opportunity to look at new players," explained the team boss.