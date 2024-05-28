Briedl and Jano
Salzburger and Jungbullen in the U21 squad for the first time
The U21 national team welcomes seven debutants for the upcoming training course. Among them are players from FC Liefering as well as Alexander Briedl from Blau-Weiß Linz. Young Bulls top scorer Reischl, on the other hand, is only on call-up.
Wearing the national team jersey is a great honor for most of the players. In the U21 national team, numerous new players will once again receive this honor during the upcoming training course. Team boss Werner Gregoritsch has called up seven debutants.
In addition to Samson Baidoo, who already has five U21 games under his belt, other Bulls are also included. The young bulls Justin Omoregie and Zeteny Jano will have the chance to prove their talent to Gregoritsch. Jano was still playing for the U19 team in March and has now been called up. The Austrian of Hungarian descent is regarded as a great talent.
Luka Reischl is only available on call-up. The Pongau native scored seven goals for Liefering in the spring and was the Young Bulls' top scorer. However, team boss Werner Gregoritsch saw no need for him.
Two other Salzburg players, on the other hand, can be happy. Simon Seidl has been called up again. His Blau-Weiß-Linz colleague Alexander Briedl makes his debut. The 22-year-old midfielder was a regular for the Upper Austrians in the spring. He played 22 matches last season and scored one goal and provided one assist.
ÖFB team only in third place
The U21 squad will gather in Bad Tatzmannsdorf on Sunday to prepare for the match against the Scots (June 7, 19). In addition, the team wants to get ready for the remaining games of the European Championship qualifiers in the fall. "There are a lot of new players and some who weren't part of the squad for the last training courses are returning. We have to accept the situation in the qualifiers as it is and try everything once again. We need players who will do everything they can to turn the tide in the fall. That's why I want to use this opportunity to look at new players," explained the team boss.
Red-white-red are in third place in Group B behind Slovenia and France. Only the nine best group winners and the three best behind them qualify for the U21 European Championship in Slovakia. The remaining six group runners-up will play each other for the three remaining tickets.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.