“A second Ohlsdorf looms in the Mühlviertel”

Does Strugl want to "push through" his project?

In her view, the ÖVP is blocking the laying of a 110 kV high-voltage line as an underground cable parallel to the WAG loop gas pipeline from Oberkappel to Bad Leonfelden. "Technically not possible", "Gas and power lines must not be laid next to each other due to the risk of explosion" - these are the arguments of the ÖVP. For Doppelbauer, on the other hand, it is clear that Verbund boss Michael Strugl wants to "push through" an overhead line in the Mühlviertel instead of the underground cable, which he designed while he was still the responsible ÖVP provincial councillor.