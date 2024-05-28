Mobility strategy
How the state plans to expand public transport and roads
The Bosruck Tunnel is to be rebuilt, a suburban railroad tunnel is to be constructed in Graz and the suburban railroad around the provincial capital is to run at least every 15 minutes: The province has new plans for Styria's future transport infrastructure.
Society is changing, Styrians now use cars, bicycles and public transport differently than the previous generation, politicians and the population are placing great emphasis on climate protection and technological progress is advancing: the so-called Styrian overall transport concept, which is already 15 years old, can no longer keep up.
"Don't play road users off against each other"
As a result, the state has been working on a "Mobility Strategy 2024+", which "lays the foundation for future investments and measures in the transport infrastructure in Styria", reported SPÖ transport spokesperson Anton Lang at its presentation on Tuesday. The provincial government will adhere to this paper in future when roads or train connections are to be expanded. "However, the individual road users must not be played off against each other," says the provincial deputy, pointing a warning finger. Not only the environment and climate, but also the economy and tourism will benefit from "mobility in tune with the times", adds ÖVP provincial councillor Simone Schmiedtbauer.
And this is what is planned for the next few years:
Expansion of public transport
- New construction of the Bosruck Tunnel
- New Selzthal loop
- Four-track extension Graz between Bruck and two-track extension between Werndorf and Maribor
- New Koralmbahn-Gleisdorf connecting line
- Construction of a suburban railroad tunnel in the city of Graz
The timetable is also to be expanded:
Expansion of the timetable
- 10 to 15-minute intervals on the suburban train network around Graz
- 30-minute intervals in the Mur and Mürztal valleys, on the Ostbahn and to Köflach and Wies-Eibiswald
- At least hourly intervals in the regional rail network
- At least hourly connections on long-distance services (Vienna, Klagenfurt, Maribor, Linz/Salzburg)
"The RegioBus network will also be expanded to offer attractive public transport and an alternative to private cars away from the railroad lines. This offer will be continuously improved together with the respective municipalities," promises Anton Lang. However, the ongoing maintenance of the provincial roads will not be forgotten either, as the car is the first choice of transportation for many people, especially in the countryside.
