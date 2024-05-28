How the state plans to expand public transport and roads

"Don't play road users off against each other"

As a result, the state has been working on a "Mobility Strategy 2024+", which "lays the foundation for future investments and measures in the transport infrastructure in Styria", reported SPÖ transport spokesperson Anton Lang at its presentation on Tuesday. The provincial government will adhere to this paper in future when roads or train connections are to be expanded. "However, the individual road users must not be played off against each other," says the provincial deputy, pointing a warning finger. Not only the environment and climate, but also the economy and tourism will benefit from "mobility in tune with the times", adds ÖVP provincial councillor Simone Schmiedtbauer.