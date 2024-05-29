Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

50 games!

Sturm’s super fan hasn’t missed a single match

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 09:00

Sieglinde Schausberger is Sturm's super fan! The 74-year-old Upper Austrian has seen all of the champions' matches live: She has attended a proud 50 matches nationally and internationally.

comment0 Kommentare

Sieglinde Schausberger has been a Sturm fan for decades. But what she achieved in the championship season that has just ended is something she has never done before: the 74-year-old attended all of her Black & Whites' matches in the stadium. 32 championship games, six cup matches and twelve European Cup duels - a total of 50 games that the lively lady attended, covering thousands of kilometers from Altach to Lisbon, mostly by train.

Every game as an "away game"
In the fan scene, they call it a "perfect season" when you've seen all the games live in the stadium. "I'm a bit proud of that," says Schausberger. And rightly so, because every Sturm match is an "away game" for her, as she lives in Bad Hall in Upper Austria and therefore has to travel several hours to the games in Liebenau. This did not go unnoticed by the team. Schausberger has long been well acquainted with almost all the players and is considered a lucky charm for the double winners.

Sieglinde Schausberger with champion coach Christian Ilzer on the Schöckl. (Bild: Schausberger)
Sieglinde Schausberger with champion coach Christian Ilzer on the Schöckl.
(Bild: Schausberger)

"Wants to experience something with Sturm"
Captain Stefan Hierländer once even said that without Schausberger "you can't kick off at all". And "Siegi" has long been known in the Sturm fan scene, and not only there: "Even the mayor of Bad Hall congratulated me on my double!" Of course, this was a highlight for her, but Schausberger does not make her Sturm loyalty dependent on success: "I would go anywhere even if it wasn't about titles. Look, I'm at an age now where something unforeseen can happen at any time. I want to make the most of my time and experience something with Sturm," she tells the "Krone".

For captain Stefan Hierländer, the Upper Austrian is a lucky charm. (Bild: Schausberger)
For captain Stefan Hierländer, the Upper Austrian is a lucky charm.
(Bild: Schausberger)

And there is plenty to experience again in the near future - after all, the Champions League awaits Christian Ilzer's squad. "Of course I want to be at all the games next season, that's my goal again." And Schausberger also has a big wish for the future: "Sturm needs a new stadium, I want to see that happen."

Philipp Braunegger, "Steirerkrone"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf