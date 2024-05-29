50 games!
Sturm’s super fan hasn’t missed a single match
Sieglinde Schausberger is Sturm's super fan! The 74-year-old Upper Austrian has seen all of the champions' matches live: She has attended a proud 50 matches nationally and internationally.
Sieglinde Schausberger has been a Sturm fan for decades. But what she achieved in the championship season that has just ended is something she has never done before: the 74-year-old attended all of her Black & Whites' matches in the stadium. 32 championship games, six cup matches and twelve European Cup duels - a total of 50 games that the lively lady attended, covering thousands of kilometers from Altach to Lisbon, mostly by train.
Every game as an "away game"
In the fan scene, they call it a "perfect season" when you've seen all the games live in the stadium. "I'm a bit proud of that," says Schausberger. And rightly so, because every Sturm match is an "away game" for her, as she lives in Bad Hall in Upper Austria and therefore has to travel several hours to the games in Liebenau. This did not go unnoticed by the team. Schausberger has long been well acquainted with almost all the players and is considered a lucky charm for the double winners.
"Wants to experience something with Sturm"
Captain Stefan Hierländer once even said that without Schausberger "you can't kick off at all". And "Siegi" has long been known in the Sturm fan scene, and not only there: "Even the mayor of Bad Hall congratulated me on my double!" Of course, this was a highlight for her, but Schausberger does not make her Sturm loyalty dependent on success: "I would go anywhere even if it wasn't about titles. Look, I'm at an age now where something unforeseen can happen at any time. I want to make the most of my time and experience something with Sturm," she tells the "Krone".
And there is plenty to experience again in the near future - after all, the Champions League awaits Christian Ilzer's squad. "Of course I want to be at all the games next season, that's my goal again." And Schausberger also has a big wish for the future: "Sturm needs a new stadium, I want to see that happen."
Philipp Braunegger, "Steirerkrone"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
