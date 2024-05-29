Sturm’s super fan hasn’t missed a single match

"Wants to experience something with Sturm"

Captain Stefan Hierländer once even said that without Schausberger "you can't kick off at all". And "Siegi" has long been known in the Sturm fan scene, and not only there: "Even the mayor of Bad Hall congratulated me on my double!" Of course, this was a highlight for her, but Schausberger does not make her Sturm loyalty dependent on success: "I would go anywhere even if it wasn't about titles. Look, I'm at an age now where something unforeseen can happen at any time. I want to make the most of my time and experience something with Sturm," she tells the "Krone".