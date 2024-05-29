"Ugly shoe" style
Gold feet: Miller takes the trend to the extreme
The Red Carpet at the Cannes Film Festival is one of the most important of the year. So it's no wonder that dress codes such as "no sneakers" are self-explanatory. This year, Sienna Miller moved in the fashionable gray area, throwing the dress code overboard with her look and taking the "Ugly Shoe" trend to the extreme.
At the press event in Cannes, the actress wore a beige tweed blazer with gold details, which she wore open.
Casual oversized jeans with light-colored seams complemented her look underneath and created a casual break in style.
Golden toe shoes cause a stir
The most striking part of Sienna Miller's look, however, was her shoes. She topped off her Schiaparelli look with a pair of the brand's golden toe shoes, which were sure to be the talk of the town a few times after this appearance.
The extravagant pair may not be everyone's cup of tea, but Sienna Miller was certainly remembered for her unusual look.
These special shoes, which are reminiscent of an animal's hooves, are also currently being celebrated by stars and influencers:
Fisherman sandals are all the rage
Practicality and comfort are currently the top priorities in fashion and especially when it comes to shoes - so it's no wonder that a well-known flat sandal trend is extremely popular again in summer 2024.
And that's fisherman sandals! The hybrid of Roman and jelly sandal is the summer shoe and, as in previous seasons, a must-have on the shoe rack.
Hailey Bieber probably thinks so too, because the model, who is currently expecting her first child, loves the comfortable fisherman sandals and has already combined them with casual shorts, for example.
