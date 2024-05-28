"Lucky Carlos"
Norris furious: “It’s frustrating and unfair”
McLaren driver Lando Norris does not understand why Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz ended up in front of him again after the restart in Monaco, even though the Spaniard had made a mistake. It was frustrating and unfair, said the Briton, who was annoyed.
The sting is still deep for Norris after the race weekend in the Principality: "But because a certain number of cars, or whatever the rule is, don't cross the line before the red flag comes ... blah, blah, blah, so Carlos Sainz can undo his mistake and get a free pit stop. It's simply unfair," rages the Briton.
Sainz was simply very lucky, says Norris. The Spaniard had previously collided with Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri. However, the subsequent restart allowed Sainz to pass Norris again. "Here he made a mistake himself, he drove into Oscar and got a puncture. So that's very unfortunate and I don't think that's the fairest thing," the McLaren driver continues to complain. However, he admits that he is sure that there have been moments in the past when he himself has benefited.
Team boss tries to calm things down
The main problem is the regulation at the restart. However, finding a solution is not easy, says the 24-year-old: "I don't know, it's not my job. I just drive the car. I don't want to deal with all this rules stuff, that's not what I'm here for."
McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella, on the other hand, is trying to mediate. After all, the FIA had acted in accordance with the rules: "Carlos was simply saved by the fact that Zhou had not yet crossed the sector line when the race was interrupted. Lucky Carlos ..."
