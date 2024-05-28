Norris furious: “It’s frustrating and unfair”

Sainz was simply very lucky, says Norris. The Spaniard had previously collided with Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri. However, the subsequent restart allowed Sainz to pass Norris again. "Here he made a mistake himself, he drove into Oscar and got a puncture. So that's very unfortunate and I don't think that's the fairest thing," the McLaren driver continues to complain. However, he admits that he is sure that there have been moments in the past when he himself has benefited.