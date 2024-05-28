Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Lucky Carlos"

Norris furious: “It’s frustrating and unfair”

Nachrichten
28.05.2024 08:19

McLaren driver Lando Norris does not understand why Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz ended up in front of him again after the restart in Monaco, even though the Spaniard had made a mistake. It was frustrating and unfair, said the Briton, who was annoyed.

comment0 Kommentare

The sting is still deep for Norris after the race weekend in the Principality: "But because a certain number of cars, or whatever the rule is, don't cross the line before the red flag comes ... blah, blah, blah, so Carlos Sainz can undo his mistake and get a free pit stop. It's simply unfair," rages the Briton.

Carlos Sainz (Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Andres Martinez Casares)
Carlos Sainz
(Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Andres Martinez Casares)

Sainz was simply very lucky, says Norris. The Spaniard had previously collided with Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri. However, the subsequent restart allowed Sainz to pass Norris again. "Here he made a mistake himself, he drove into Oscar and got a puncture. So that's very unfortunate and I don't think that's the fairest thing," the McLaren driver continues to complain. However, he admits that he is sure that there have been moments in the past when he himself has benefited.

Team boss tries to calm things down
The main problem is the regulation at the restart. However, finding a solution is not easy, says the 24-year-old: "I don't know, it's not my job. I just drive the car. I don't want to deal with all this rules stuff, that's not what I'm here for."

McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella, on the other hand, is trying to mediate. After all, the FIA had acted in accordance with the rules: "Carlos was simply saved by the fact that Zhou had not yet crossed the sector line when the race was interrupted. Lucky Carlos ..."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf